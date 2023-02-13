Rihanna's Sign Language Interpreter Is Going Viral. Here's Why

Ms Miles is a 20-year-old nursing student

Rihanna delivered a glitzy performance during Super Bowl halftime show. This was the singer's first public performance in five years, and she opened the show with "B**** Better Have My Money", and she followed with a medley of "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl (In the World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "Umbrella," "Diamonds," and more. During the performance, the singer also revealed that she is expecting her second child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

After the news of the singer's baby reveal died down, videos of Rihanna's sign language interpreter went viral. Netizens are of the opinion that the ASL interpreter Justina Miles "outperformed" Rihanna. According to CNBC, Ms Miles became the first female deaf woman to provide ASL interpretation during the coveted spot.

The sign language interpreter showed off her dance moves while signing the lyrics to Rihanna's throwback hits.

Check out the videos here:

A fan wrote, "Rihanna's deffo pulling some queen shit BUT ALSO CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS ASL INTERPRETER? She's doing such a great job and bringing so much energy."

Another user wrote, "Rihanna was incredible but omg the ASL interpreter they had for her performance was LIVING. 10/10 all around."

The third user commented, "So we're not going to talk about how that ASL interpreter was turning tf up? At some points, I forgot #Rihanna was the one performing & almost missed it. They were both exceptional."

CNBC report further said that Ms Miles is a 20-year-old nursing student at the HBCU Bowie State University.

Talking about her opportunity at the Super Bowl, she said, "I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience."

