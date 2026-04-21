Retired Air Force Officer Calls Out Woman Who Tried To Teach Her "Modesty" On Social Media

Anjani Mishra, a retired Air Force officer, has drawn widespread support after hitting back at an Instagram user who commented on her clothes and tried to teach modesty. "In the world where women don't support each other, we have women teaching modesty," her text on the video sparked debate on how women are targeted on social media platforms.

Mishra, who is also a life coach, revealed that recently, a woman commented on one of her videos about the shirt's open button. The post in question was a sweet video in which Mishra was speaking about getting pickles from her mother. Most comments appreciated the emotions, but one woman tried to body-shame her.

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"Then I told her, I had to tell her that a person of my calibre, a retired air force officer, doesn't need to sell herself on Instagram to become popular. I do not seek cheap popularity," Mishra said.

She further added that she had reported the account for "harassment and bullying".

"Maa ko mat Shikhaya karo. That's it. That's the caption," she wrote as the caption of the video.

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Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video of Mishra calling out the troll went viral, with nearly 48,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes. "I don't know why so much hatred and malice some women have towards others. I am a big fan of yours. I feel they are not happy about themselves so they are just littering here and there," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's not the clothing sister, it's the mindset and that is extremely prevalent among women as well," another user wrote,

"Women are the biggest enemies of women. To fight patriarchy we have to fight these brainwashed women first," a third user wrote.