Restaurant Shares Rs 64 Lakh In Profits With Staff, Wins Internet

A Chinese restaurant is receiving plaudits on the internet after it distributed over Rs 64 lakh in profits to its workers, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Huang Houming, the owner of the Qilichuan Hotpot Restaurant in southwestern China said sharing the spoils with his staff was a long-running tradition and not a "publicity stunt". As per Mr Huang, the restaurant chain has eight branches across the country and made sales of more than Rs 1.2 crore during the three days of the Chinese Spring Festival.

The money was distributed according to earnings in each branch with the highest-earning manager receiving Rs 2.18 lakh while some managers received over Rs 84,000. The lowest-paid employees at the company received anywhere between Rs 7,200 and Rs 8,400.

"We just wanted to let the employees have a lively and happy Lunar New Year. It is also for those who have worked hard throughout the year," said Mr Huang.

Notably, the company has over 200 employees, and while few workers took leave during the busy holiday period, around 140 people qualified for the cash handout.

"The Rs 64 lakh amount was arrived at after deducting the cost of ingredients and labour. We did not factor in rent or utilities for the three days," Mr Huang added.

As per the report, the restaurant also provides a "filial piety allowance" to employees' parents as part of its compensation and benefits package.

The restaurant's efforts to share the festival joy with its employees received praise online.

"This is a conscientious boss, and the employees are also working hard. It is a win-win situation. Far better than those bosses who only make empty promises," said one user, while another added: "The boss definitely deserves success with his business. I wish it continued prosperity!"

Chinese Lunar New Year

The Chinese Lunar New Year is widely considered one of the most important annual events in China. This year, the Lunar New Year kickstarted on January 29, which is followed by a 15-day festival period where millions return to their homes to spend time with family and enjoy the festivities.

As per Chinese lore, it is believed that on Lunar New Year's Eve, a fearsome monster named Nian would emerge to devour both people and livestock. The loud explosions and bright lights are set up to scare away Nian and ensure the safety of the community. This tradition has carried on for centuries and has become an integral part of Chinese culture.