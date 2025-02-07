"Elon Stole My Nazi Swag": Kanye West Goes On Fresh Antisemitic Tirade

Controversial rapper Kanye West had a social media meltdown on Friday (Feb 7), posting a series of vile antisemitic messages where he said he loved Adolf Hitler and slammed Elon Musk for stealing his "Nazi swag". Mr West, who goes by the name 'Ye' was first accused of antisemitism in 2022 after making a series of racist remarks but managed to turn the tide after issuing an apology.

The rapper, 47, however, appeared to take a U-turn, claiming that he will never "trust or work with Jewish people" again and insisted he "will not apologise" for his views.

In one of the more shocking posts, he declared: "I AM A NAZI", later adding: "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S."

He later called out Mr Musk for stealing his swag as the Tesla boss allegedly made a "Nazi salute" during President Donald Trump's inauguration rally last month.

"Elon stole my Nazi swag at the inauguration yoooo my guy get your own third rale," wrote Mr West.

Mr West also took aim at several minority groups in his foul-mouthed tirade, adding that "IF I LOST EVERYTHING ‘AGAIN TONIGHT WAS WORTH IT I CAN DIE AFTER THIS", while insisting he was 'sober' during the posting streak.

West's antisemitic streak

After his Instagram account was reactivated in December 2023, Mr West issued a statement, apologising for his various anti-Semitic outbursts.

"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the apology read in part.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Mr West's remarks led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.