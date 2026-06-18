Refugee Camps To CEO: Avinash Kaul Chronicles His Journey In "The Next Mountain"

On a bitterly cold morning in January 1990, 17-year-old Avinash Kaul sat on the back of his father's scooter as the family made a silent and uncertain escape from Srinagar.

More than three decades later, that teenager's journey from displacement and hardship to becoming one of India's youngest media CEOs forms the heart of his new book, The Next Mountain: Notes on Resilience, Leadership, and Purpose.

Co-authored with motivational speaker and writer Priya Kumar, the book is both a memoir and a leadership guide. Drawing from his personal experiences, Kaul recounts the challenges that shaped his journey, from studying in makeshift refugee-camp schools after displacement to building a successful career in India's hyper-competitive media industry.

Rather than focusing solely on professional achievements, The Next Mountain explores the setbacks, uncertainties, and difficult decisions that marked Kaul's path. A college topper who began his career with a summer internship paying Rs 100 a day, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder and became one of the youngest CEOs in India.

Kaul is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast & Publishing at Network18 and Managing Director of A+E Networks at TV18. Prior to this, he held positions across the Times Group, Sahara One, NDTV, Star India, and Discovery Communications.

The book, filled with candour and emotional intensity, combines Kaul's personal journey with lessons on resilience, grit and leadership. Through stories from his life and career, he shares insights and strategies aimed at helping readers navigate challenges in their lives.

The book also benefits from the storytelling expertise of Priya Kumar, known for her writing and motivational work. Published by HarperBusiness, The Next Mountain is a 244-page English-language book scheduled for release on July 3, 2026. More than a success story, the book serves as a reminder that life's most difficult climbs often become the foundation for its greatest achievements.