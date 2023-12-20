'Reflecting Back': Britney Spears Shares Horrific Pic Of Gym She Burnt Down In 2020

She revealed that she accidentally burned down her gym due to some candles.

Britney Spears has recently shared a picture of the fire she accidentally started in 2020, which destroyed her home gym. The singer took to Instagram to share an image of her charred gym set-up in her Los Angeles home. "Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020," she captioned the post.

The image depicts a charred basement full of burnt fitness equipment such as dumbbells, kettlebells, treadmills, spin bikes, and more. All of the equipment, as well as the floor, is seen covered in ash.

In April 2020, she revealed that she accidentally burned down her gym due to some candles. "It was an accident .... but yes .... I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames [fire emojis] BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways," the 'Gimme More' singer said.

She also shared a video of the damage caused by the fire. She said at the time, "I haven't been here in for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and ... yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."

Meanwhile, the singer recently stated that she feels weird being single She took to Instagram and wrote, "It's so weird being single. I've realised I don't talk to myself that nicely at all. I'm easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I'm definitely changing all of that." Britney Spears and model Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, in August this year. Ms Spears and Mr Asghari got married on June 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California, after six years together.

She continued, "I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???" she continued. "I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day .... l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things ... The way I live my life is mine ... I've had so many people interfere with that ... But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!

This comes days after Ms Spears ignited rumours that a family reunion might be likely following years of estrangement from her parents and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears during her conservatorship dispute.