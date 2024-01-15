Redditor Shares She Is Selling Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Rather Than Her Sister Have Them

The post soon went viral with 507 upvotes in just a few hours.

A Reddit user recently shared that she is selling her tickets for US pop superstar Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore which is slated for March 2024. Posting in Reddit's "AmItheAsshole" forum under the username u/cruelsummer_89 said that she is selling her tickets for the concert for profit to fund a new laptop which she needs for University. She asked the forum if she was being mean for not letting her sister buy them for "face value."

In a lengthy post on Reddit, the user wrote, "Last year, my friend and I ticketed for Taylor Swift in our country (Singapore). She got us tickets in the front of the second level for day one and I was able to get us good floor seats for day four. We are both University students. I babysit to earn money and once a week do some work for my uncle."

She shared that last week, the keyboard of her laptop stopped working just 6 weeks after the warranty expired. "I took it to Apple and they said it needs to be replaced. It will cost about $1000 to fix it as it is out of warranty. For that, I might as well just pay a few hundred dollars more and buy a new one, as there are a couple of other issues with it, notably an annoying crack in the screen from when I tripped over holding it."

She revealed she was planning to sell her floor ticket and just go the first day. "I will get at least $2500 from selling it due to how close it is, more than enough to cover the laptop and the rest I can put into my savings account to have some savings handy in my account. This will be helpful for me for times when I need to babysit less because I am busy during the exam period."

However, her sister who is 10 years older and a lawyer was unable to get tickets and when she found out that the user was selling her tickets, she was not happy.

The post soon went viral with 507 upvotes in just a few hours. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Your sister has no right to demand you sell it at face value. She is just spewing poison because she is butthurt at not being able to score the tickets herself, and because she is trying to manipulate and guilt you into giving them to her for a price that she cannot find in the market."

Another user commented, "That's not scalping. But I gotta say. "Aiming to" keep a laptop for three years? Dude. If you run through them so that three years seems like a challenge, you maybe should change to a cheaper model. (Not gonna go into the environmental impact rant but believe me I'm thinking it hard.)"

"It's your ticket. They're yours to do with as you please. It's not your responsibility to provide for what your sister wants. Besides, you have a need. Reselling that ticket will allow you to cover that need. She refused to help you out with your need so you have no obligation to provide for her wants. Your needs take priority over her wants. And if she's so trashy as to smear you on social media just to pressure you to give her that ticket, that's all the more reason to say no to her demands," the third user wrote.