Taylor Swift's Eras-Themed Birthday Party By Travis Kelce Screams Love

Taylor Swift's 2 Billion record-breaking Eras Tour has been nothing short of a dream. The pop sensation celebrated her 35th birthday with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and close family and friends recently.

Kelce made it all the more special by planning an Eras-themed birthday party for the singer. It only seemed befitting, owing to the continued success of the tour and album.

The guests were clad in outfits inspired by Swift's music videos.

Have a look here:

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes were present at the celebrations and shared some stunning inside pictures from the star-studded party. The birthday girl was seen in a classic little black dress, stealing the limelight as always. While the boyfriend opted for a sharp tuxedo and top hat.

From feather boas to friendship bracelets, the party was a grand success with every minute detail in place. Kelce extended a grand gesture by gifting Swift, floral arrangements and jewellery that were worth a whopping $175,000.

Easter egg explosions were spotted and happy guests were seen dancing the night away in front of a lit "Eras" sign.

Travis also raised a toast to his incredible girlfriend and that made everyone all the more jealous of their beautiful love story.

As the celebrations came to a close, the lovely couple was seen posing with their friends and clicking pictures in red booths.

Taylor was completely caught off-guard as she was expecting a quiet dinner and not the extravaganza that unfolded.