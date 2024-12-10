Taylor Swift Handed Out $197 Million In Bonuses To Eras Tour Performers And Crew

Taylor Swift racked up more than $2 billion in ticket sales during her Eras Tour and she has given a ton of it away to those who helped her on the tour. According to People magazine, the singer gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour - including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound production staff and assistant, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old concluded her tour at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. She expressed her gratitude to fans during her opening 'Lover' set. "We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life," she said.

Later, before performing the last track of her setlist, Swift told the crowd, "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date - my beloved Eras Tour."

Taylor Swift's Vancouver show marked her 149th of the tour, which kicked off in March 2023. After the show, Taylor Swift Touring confirmed to the New York Times that 10,168,008 people attended the Eras Tour and it sold $2,077,618,725 in total tickets, which "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history."

Notably, in August 2023, Taylor wrapped the first North American leg of the tour. People confirmed she gave over $55 million in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift continues to make her impact globally. She is among the most-streamed artists for the second year in a row. She had more than 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish in the top five, as per streaming platform Spotify.

Last month, Taylor Swift was ranked the second greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard magazine. She was previously also named Billboard's Top Artist of 2023.