Ratan Tata's Best Quotes That Will Continue To Inspire Generations

Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata.

Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 86. His body has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at the Nariman Point in the city where people are allowed to pay their last respects from 10 am to 4 pm. Later in the day, the cremation will take place in Worli.

Born in 1937, Ratan Tata was brought up by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, post his parents' separation in 1948. Famous for his modest lifestyle, his name is revered in the community for his business acumen, philanthropic endeavours and visionary leadership.

As the nation mourns his demise, here are ten of his inspirational quotes: