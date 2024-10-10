Ratan Tata's Best Quotes That Will Continue To Inspire Generations

Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata.
Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 86. His body has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at the Nariman Point in the city where people are allowed to pay their last respects from 10 am to 4 pm. Later in the day, the cremation will take place in Worli.
Born in 1937, Ratan Tata was brought up by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, post his parents' separation in 1948. Famous for his modest lifestyle, his name is revered in the community for his business acumen, philanthropic endeavours and visionary leadership.
As the nation mourns his demise, here are ten of his inspirational quotes:
- "I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."
- "None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can."
- "Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes."
- "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."
- "The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are."
- "Never underestimate the power of kindness, empathy, and compassion in your interactions with others."
- "Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses."
- "Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, create your own opportunities."
- "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
- "I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."