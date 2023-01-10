Ratan Tata Shares Throwback Pic With His Brother Jimmy Naval Tata: ''Those Were Happy Days''

According to Mr Tata's caption, the picture was taken in 1945

Ratan Tata is one of the most influential, inspiring and respected businessmen in India. The 85-year-old Tata Group Chairman Emeritus is not just known for his business acumen, but also for his philanthropic actions, and his constant endeavour to make the world a better place. His social media posts also garner a lot of love and attention.

On January 10, he took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata and their dog. In the caption of the picture, he also reminisced about the old days and posted a heartwarming caption. He captioned the picture as ''Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy).''

See the picture here:

In the black-and-white photo, the young brothers are seen posing together, along with their pet dog perched on a bicycle. Both the brothers, wearing identical shirts are seen smiling for the camera. According to Mr Tata's caption, the picture was taken in 1945, so this makes it a 78-year-old image.

Apart from that, the picture also exemplifies his love for dogs. Mr Tata's fondness for dogs is well known, as he often posts pictures with his furry friends on Instagram, and regularly gives a shoutout for a dog up for adoption. In fact, he also has a story highlight on Instagram named after his late pet dog Tito. In addition, the global headquarters of Tata Group has a special kennel dedicated to stray dogs living around the area.

Reacting to the lovely picture, one user wrote, ''Amazing picture, you are a inspiration sir for all of us. I wish one day I can meet you.'' Another commented, '' Handsome man in India from heart, from brain and not from face.'' A third said, '' Its so inspiring. Reminding the old days sometime works as painkiller.'' A fourth wrote, ''This picture reminded me of my brother : nothing came between us too , I lost him very early but he will always be besides me.''

Many celebrities such as Palash Sen, Sikander Kher and Badshah also commented on Ratan Tata's post and dropped heart emojis.

While Ratan Tata is a well-known public figure, his brother Jimmy Naval Tata, a shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, lives a reticent life, away from the public gaze. Last year, RPG Enterprises' chairperson Harsh Goenka shared Jimmy Tata's picture on Twitter and said that he lives a quiet life in a 2 BHK flat in Mumbai's Colaba.