Ratan Tata Celebrates 25 Years Of Tata Indica Car: ''Has A Special Place In My Heart''

Ratan Tata shared a nostalgic post remembering 25 years of the launch of Tata Indica

Ratan Tata is a man who needs no introduction. Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, who shaped the Tata group, is known for his philanthropic ventures, humility and random acts of kindness. He also has a big fan following on social media, with whom he shares several throwback posts.

On Sunday, Mr Tata shared a nostalgic post remembering 25 years of the launch of Tata Indica. The veteran industrialist shared a picture with an Indica and captioned it, "Twenty-five years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India's indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me."

See the post here:

Indica kick-started Tata Motors' passenger vehicle division. The car, designed and developed in India, was launched in 1998 and also made way for a host of small cars in the company's range right from the Indigo, to the Vista and Manza models. The vehicle turned out to be a success within two years of its launch and soon became a loved brand because of its features and affordability. However, after twenty years, Tata Motors stopped the production of the compact hatchback in 2018, after facing stiff competition in the segment.

Mr Tata's post has gone viral, garnering over 18 lakh likes in just a span of five hours. Just like the industrialist, many also got nostalgic as they shared their memories of having a Tata Indica as their family car.

One user said, "Tata is not just a brand! It is emotions of India,'' while another commented, '' Indeed, a very beautiful car was made for us Indians. My father got his the first-generation Indica in 1998, the year I was only a year old. Later on, we upgraded it with the Indica V2 in 2005. This isn't just a car for me and a few others; there are so many emotions and feelings involved. Ahh The iconic INDICA. Still remember the tagline, "More car per car". We have only immense respect and love for you, Sir Ratan Tata!''

A few days back, Mr Tata shared another touching post as he went down memory lane and shared a black-and-white picture of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata and their dog. In the caption of the picture, he also reminisced about the old days and posted a heartwarming note. He captioned the picture, "Those were happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy).''