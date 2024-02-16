Rashmika Mandanna To Zepto Founders, Here's 2024 Forbes India List Of 30 Under 30

This year, the magazine introduced a new category - B2B.

Business magazine Forbes India has released its annual list of '30 Under 30' which shines a spotlight on 30 extraordinary individuals - under the age of 30 - across various industries. This year, the 38 achievers across 19 categories were picked by an expert jury for each category. From Climate Change and Clean Energy to various sectors, these individuals are poised to make a lasting impact on the dynamic Indian market. The list includes a whole bunch of co-founders and multiple awardees under specific categories that have been acknowledged for their work.

"Forbes India 30 Under 30 has once again found an impressive collection of entrepreneurs, professionals, designers, influencers, and sportspersons who have overcome odds to follow their passion and epitomise their success. These young achievers are all outliers in their fields and people to watch for the next decade," the magazine said.

According to the list, the youngest winners this year are just 21 years old. Aadit Palicha, 21, and Kalvalya Vohra, 21, are both co-founders of Zepto. They founded their e-commerce platform amid Covid pandemic. Their company is now one of India's fastest-growing internet companies with 150 stores and a target of annualised sales of $200 million by April 2025, as per Forbes. "The recent unicorn is valued at $1.6 billion and raised $235.4 million in 2023, backed by StepStone, Nexus, and Oliver Jung, among others," the outlet said.

This year, the magazine also introduced a new category - B2B. Under this, the outlet named Shreyans Chopra's Mstack, a cross-border custom manufacturing platform specialising in speciality chemicals.

Among the others on the list are people such as Anupam Pedarla and Sashank Reddy of NxtWave - a company that offers various tech courses. There's Hunny Bhagchandani too, who founded Torchit to create innovations that help people with disabilities.

Parul Chaudhury and Jyothi Yarraji, athletes who will be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, feature in the sports category, while Rashmika Mandanna and Radhika Madan feature in the entertainment category.

In the field of fashion, two names stand out - Vishesh Khanna and Vishal Tolambia. While Mr Khanna, the owner of AK-OK, is the son of the renowned designer Anamika Khanna, Mr Tolambia is the founder and CEO of Humanity Centred Designs.

Among the others on the list are -

Ankit Alok Bagaria - co-founder and CEO of Loopworm

Viraj Khanna - 28-year-old artist

Shipra Biswas - Chief product officer and head of marketing, Augnito

Ajinkya Dhariya - Founder, PadCare Labs

Anumpam Kumar - Founder and CEO of Mini Mines

Arvind Bhardwaj - Founder and CTO of Mini Mines

Navajith Karkera - Co-founder and CEO, Rapture Innovation Labs

Jagath Biddappa - Co-founder and CTO, Rapture Innovation Labs

Abhishek Durani - Co-founder and creative director, Studio Sorted

Netra Ajjampur - Co-founder and managing partner, Studio Sorted

Christopher Richard - Co-founder and director of industrial design, Studio Carbon

Anushka Rathod - Digital content creator

Dipraj Jadhav - Digital content creator

Varun Sanghi - Head, CarTrade Ventures

Udhav Kumar - Co-founder and CEO, Lynkit

Seethalakshmy Narayanan - Vice President, Premji Invest

Vishnu Acharya - Head of Strategy and M&A/investments, Razorpay

Abhishek Agarwal - Co-founder and director, Farmley

Nadeem Ahmed - Senior Consultant, McKinsey & Co

Aryan Chauhan - Co-founder, Zivov

Rama Krishna Mendu - Co-founder and CEO, EndureAir Systems

Chirag Jain - Co-founder and CTO, EndureAir Systems

Aditi Saigal, aka Dot - Musician, actor

Sumit Antil - Para athlete

In total, the list includes 9 women. The biggest amount raised by a listee this year stands at $235.4 million.

"The 2024 Forbes India 30 Under 30 roster honours individuals with a bold and innovative spirit, fearlessly embracing uniqueness and challenging established norms," Brian Carvalho, the editor at Forbes India, said.



