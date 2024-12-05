Rapper Cardi B Claims She Spends About $3 Million A Month

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has put an end to rumours about her financial stability and revealed that she spends around $3 million a month. The speculation began after the 32-year-old shared a sponsored advertisement with clothing brand Shein earlier this week. In the comments section of the post, her followers questioned why she would partner with the fast fashion line if she often wears expensive brands. In response, the American rapper clarified on X that she is not just "surviving off" brand deals but spends "about $3 million in a month".

"People say that I'm surviving off Shein deals and brand deals - wait hold on," Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Cephus, said in a voice recording shared on X on Tuesday. "I want to let y'all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million - or half of $70 million - in my bank," she continued. The rapper also went on to say that she isn't merely "surviving" and spends "about $3 million in a month."

In the following post, the 32-year-old shared a screenshot of a text message that revealed an alleged tour deal she had in negotiation in September. The deal claimed that Cardi B would be paid $1 million per show for a total of $65 million. It also alleged that the rapper would be paid "half the money upfront upon signing the contract".

In the voice note, Cardi emphasised that the text messages were from September during her "off year". "That was on September of this year, not old shitt," she said, adding, "And mind you this my off year by the way."

The rapper also stated that she doesn't want to sign a tour deal until she announces her next album. "I don't want to take tour deals until I announce my album because when I announce my album I know they're going to up it," Cardi said. "You have to move smart. You can't act hungry when you're not," she added.

Notably, Cardi B released her last album "Invasion of Privacy" in 2018 and has been teasing that she's working on her next record in recent months. In October, she hosted a space session on X (formerly Twitter) and discussed plans for her long-awaited sophomore album. The rapper said, "It's gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique. I'm sorry for the delay. It's not gonna be a crazy delay. It's gonna come out amazing," reported Variety.