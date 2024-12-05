Influencer, 23, To Spend Rs 16 Lakh On Hymenoplasty To Restore Virginity. Doctors Warn Of Risk

Brazilian influencer Ravena Hanniely plans to undergo hymenoplasty, a surgical procedure to repair the hymen, at a cost exceeding $19,000 (over Rs 16 lakh). This 23-year-old, with a substantial Instagram following of over 266,000, views the surgery as a means to restore her self-esteem and embark on a fresh chapter in her personal and professional life.

"This procedure holds special meaning for me," Hanniely shared with Jam Press. "I want to become a virgin again. It's about my self-esteem and deeply personal reasons that have always mattered to me."

Hymenoplasty, a surgical procedure to repair the hymen, involves stitching the torn edges of the hymen with dissolvable sutures to restore its pre-torn appearance. For Hanniely, this procedure holds symbolic significance, representing a "fresh start" in her life.

While her motivations are personal, Hanniely acknowledges the criticism such surgeries often attract. "Unfortunately, not everyone understands or supports intimate choices like these," she noted. "We need to move away from judgment and start respecting individual decisions."

Medical professionals, however, have voiced concerns. Dr Hana Salusollia, CEO of London-based Medisonal Clinic, highlighted the physical, ethical, and psychological challenges of hymenoplasty.

"Although recognized as a cosmetic procedure, it's primarily symbolic and does not restore virginity," Dr. Salusollia told the New York Post. She warned of risks such as infection, scarring, and irregular healing, as well as the potential for dissatisfaction with the results.

Dr. Salusollia also pointed to the cultural and ethical complexities of the procedure. "It raises significant ethical questions. Patients should feel empowered to make informed decisions free from societal pressures," she said, emphasizing the importance of understanding the deeply personal and cultural dimensions involved.

Despite these concerns, Hanniely is firm in her decision and is yet to finalize a surgery date. She intends to follow all post-operative care guidelines, including avoiding physical activity, abstaining from intimacy during the recovery period, and prioritizing her comfort to ensure proper healing.

"This is about how a woman feels and what she wants for herself," Hanniely said, emphasizing the psychological empowerment she associates with the procedure.