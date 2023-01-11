Ranj Pillai: 5 Points On Indian-Origin Leader Chosen Premier Of Canada's Yukon

Mr. Pillai, whose ancestors are from Kerala, was unanimously elected leader of the Yukon Liberal Party on January 8.

Mr. Pillai was first appointed to the Executive Council of Yukon (cabinet) on December 3, 2016. He is currently the Minister of Economic Development, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, and the Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation.

During the 34th Legislative Assembly, he served as Deputy Premier, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Resources, Minister of Economic Development, and Minister responsible for the Yukon Development Corporation and the Yukon Energy Corporation.

According to CBC News, the Yukon government's executive council office said on Monday that Pillai and his cabinet will be sworn in this Saturday afternoon in a public ceremony in the foyer of the Jim Smith Building.