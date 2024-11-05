Khalistani Plan To Divide Hindus, Sikhs? What Canada Ex Minister Told NDTV

Khalistanis may be trying to drive a wedge between Hindus and Sikhs in Canada and hoping that this division spills into India, Indian-origin Canadian politician Ujjal Dev Dosanjh has said. Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, the former Canadian MP and minister said the political class in Canada is in slumber as far as Khalistani violence is concerned and law enforcement authorities leave a lot to be desired.

The veteran leader's remarks come shortly after a Khalistani mob attacked a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton, where a consular camp was being held to help Canadian and Indian citizens who need life certificates for claiming pension in India.

The attack took place against the backdrop of the frosty relationship between India and Canada. Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa are at an all-time low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of engineering the assassination of Khalistani terrorist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has trashed the allegations.

Mr Dosanjh described the Brampton temple incident as "unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable". He said Khalistani violence has been an issue in Canada for a long time. "It had died down for a while, but with (Justin) Trudeau's arrival, it has raised its ugly head again," he said.

The 77-year-old, born in Punjab's Jalandhar district, said these incidents are not isolated. "Khalistanis have been doing violence against other Sikhs in their temples for a long time. The government and law enforcement haven't paid much attention. It has spilled over into Hindu temples, partly because consular officers were there.

"Maybe it's a plan of Khalistanis to try and drive a wedge between Sikhs and Hindus that have lived here peacefully as they have in India. Their effort is to sow some division and carry that division into India. That's their hope because they want to dismember the country," Mr Dosanjh said.

The political class of Canada, he said, was in slumber over these issues. "They have not condemned Khalistani violence, not named it, not called it out. Even the denunciations that have come from three leaders now don't mention Khalistanis, it seems these guys came from somewhere up in the sky," he said.

Responding to the attack on the temple, Justin Trudeau said in a post, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."

Asked if Trudeau was in denial about Khalistani violence, Mr Dosanjh said, "Don't think Trudeau is in denial, he knows what is happening, Khalistanis were in his cabinet, he knows what he is doing. I think he is doing it, because 'why make enemies', even if you have thousand votes... Khalistanis, why make them angry."

Mr Dosanjh said the Conservative Party, the Opposition in Canada, is following the same playbook. He cited the office of Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre canceling its Diwali event.

"There is no mainstream political figure (in Canada) who can stand up and say that Khalistani hate does not belong in this country. (Gurpatwant Singh) Pannu called for the expulsion of Hindus from Canada. Do you believe that if someone asked for the expulsion of Jews, he wouldn't be prosecuted and investigated?" Mr Dosanjh asked.

Mr Dosanjh, who was a Liberal Party MP and Canada's Health Minister, said people from both Hindu and Sikh communities attended the consular camp that was targeted by the mob. "The Consular officers were not there just to help Hindus, they were helping all Indians."

He said the rising Khalistani violence has led to fear in the Sikh community as well and "moderates have simply walked away".