Hindu Temple Faces "Extremely High" Threat In 3rd Case In Canada This Month

As radical and extremist violence rises across Canada under Justin Trudeau's leadership, Hindus are being targeted by Khalistani terrorists across the North American nation. Temples and places of worship for Hindus are facing serious threats from extremists.

The Triveni Mandir and Community Centre in Brampton, which is one of the most densely-populated cities where people of Indian origin live in Canada, has had to cancel an event after warning of an "extremely high level of violent protests".

The 'Life Certificate' event, a consular camp at the temple, was scheduled for November 17, where people of Indian-origin could renew essential life certificates.

"Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests," an official statement by the temple authorities read.

Consular camps are routine operations organised by the Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, including the High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulates in Vancouver and Toronto, to assist Indian nationals with various services, such as life certificates.

Authorities have issued a public apology over the rising extremism and violent protests, saying, "We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada."

"We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public," the temple administration said in its statement.

ATTACKS ON TEMPLES

Earlier this month there was an attack on a temple in Brampton, following which the Government of India said it "condemns acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists". Brampton is a city in the Canadian province of Ontario.

India has called on Canada to ensure that all places of worship are adequately protected. "We also expect that those indulging in such violence will be prosecuted," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said earlier this month.

The Indian High Commission had also said that the "violent disruption" to the consular camp came despite an advance request for strong security measures, and that it feared for Indian citizens' safety.

In yet another incident of violence, days after the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton, authorities had to cancel its consular camps in Toronto over security issues.

At the time, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had said, "You would have seen the message posted by our consulate in Toronto that they had to cancel the consular camp they were planning to organize over the weekend because they did not receive adequate security or security assurance from the host government."

"That was the reason these consular camps had to be cancelled. As you know, we have a large diaspora in Canada. Many of these people, especially around November and December, need several documents for the continuation of their pensions and other activities here in India. So, this consular camp we do is helpful to the community, to both people of Indian nationality and people of Indian origin who may now be nationals of other countries," the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attacks, saying "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor, also in Ontario, was defaced, sparking widespread calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Similar earlier incidents in Brampton saw temples targeted as well, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.

