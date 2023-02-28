R Madhavan Reveals New Look For Upcoming Project, Fans React

The actor's post accumulated more than 1.8 million views and over 58,000 likes.

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in South and Bollywood as well. He frequently delights his followers with handsome pictures of himself. This time too, the 52-year-old casually dropped another photo of his new look that caught the attention of internet users.

Taking to social media on Monday, Madavan posted a selfie flaunting his new look with a moustache. "New project begins with a new look. Super excited," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Take a look below:

New project begins with a new look. Super excited .. 🤗🤗🙏🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5r62GI8WBI — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 27, 2023

The actor refrained from revealing more details about his upcoming project, however, internet users were quick to flood the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some users simply called his new look stunning, others jokingly asked the actor to reveal his anti-ageing secret.

"OMG whaaat- we haven't seen you without a beard in ages! Anyway, this still makes my eyes hurt (in a good way, heh) so I'll take the win," wrote one user. "Maddy, please share your anti-ageing secrets! It's so unfair to keep it to yourself..All the best for the new project," said another.

A third user commented, "Maddy Sir. Please share at least half of the secret of getting younger every year! You rock as always!" A fourth added, "I am starting to believe that ageing backwards is possible".

Some users even guessed he could be playing the role of a Police officer. "100% he is a cop in this new project," commented one user.

Madhavan shared the picture on Monday evening and since then it has accumulated more than 1.8 million views and over 58,000 likes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in 'Dhokha' alongside Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar. The movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. It is slated to release on September 23.

