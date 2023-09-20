Prince William Has A Taste Of The New York Life, Goes Unnoticed While Jogging

Prince William with Vaitea Cowan, co-founder of Enapter

Prince William, one of the most famous faces in the world, got a taste of what it's like to be a regular New Yorker when he went for a secret morning run in Central Park during his recent visit to the city. The future king of England was in New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He decided to start his day with a run in Central Park, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

William was able to run unnoticed for about an hour, blending in with the other runners and parkgoers. He was dressed in regular clothing and didn't have any security guards with him.

"I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers during their morning routine," he said.

He spoke to reporters about his experience when he was asked, "Is it true you went running in Central Park this morning?". The Prince of Wales replied that "it was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning."

According to the Page Six,the Prince of Wales was greeted as an international statesman at the star-studded environment summit at the Plaza Hotel-an honour that's never been afforded to his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry.

He was given a hero's welcome to the city by former mayor Mike Bloomberg, who praised William for winning over "Americans of all stripes," which, as we know, is no small feat."

81-year-old Bloomberg made reference to the recent Gallup poll that declared William's popularity in America to surpass that of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"Prince William came out on top," said Bloomberg. "The poll said he was viewed positively by 60 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans.