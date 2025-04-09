Prince William Has Hired Princess Diana's Divorce Lawyers. Here's Why

Prince William, the 42-year-old Prince of Wales, has made an unexpected move by turning to the divorce lawyers who once represented his late mother, Princess Diana, to act on behalf of himself and the Royal Family-marking a significant break from tradition.

The 42-year-old has made headlines by stepping out on his own as heir to the British throne, parting ways with the Royal Family's longtime legal representatives, according to the New York Post.

In a move seen as a significant departure from royal tradition, Prince William has ended his association with Harbottle & Lewis, the legal firm that has served the monarchy for decades. Instead, he has appointed Mishcon de Reya, one of the UK's leading law firms, to represent his interests.

Notably, William has brought on board Anthony Julius, Mishcon's deputy chairman, who famously represented Princess Diana during her 1996 divorce from then-Prince Charles. Julius, a respected figure in legal circles, also served as vice president and founding trustee of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund until its closure in 2012.

Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, just a year after her divorce was finalized. She was 36.

The decision to switch legal teams is said to have come as a blow to Gerrard Tyrrell, a partner at Harbottle & Lewis, who has long been a trusted advisor to the Royal Family and has represented William and his family for many years.

"William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man," a source told the outlet.

The move is being interpreted by palace insiders as a deliberate effort by the future king to distinguish himself from his father, King Charles, both in style and approach.

"William's decision to break away from his father's legal advisers signals that he's not afraid to shake up the status quo behind palace walls," the source added.