Prince Harry's Friend Asks Him To 'Shut Up' Over Afghanistan Claim In Memoir

Ben McBean (right), a friend of Prince Harry, has told him to shut up.

Prince Harry's autobiography, "Spare," has already leaked a lot of information that is garnering international attention. Harry has also faced criticism for announcing in a contentious manner how many people he killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Ben McBean, a war veteran and close friend of Prince Harry who was praised as a hero by the Duke of Sussex after losing an arm and a leg in an explosion in Afghanistan, has told him to "shut up."

In a social media post, Mr. McBean, who lives in Plymouth, Devon, wrote, "I love you, Prince Harry, but you need to shut up! Makes you wonder the people he's hanging around with. If it was good people somebody by now would have told him to stop."

Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, British media reported Thursday, quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller, calling in airstrikes in 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter in 2012-2013.

In the book "Spare," due out next week, he said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him "taking human lives," the Daily Telegraph reported.

He said he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so and described eliminating the targets as like removing "chess pieces" from a board.

Harry served for 10 years in the British Army, rising to the rank of captain, and has described his time in the military as his formative years.

There are several key revelations in the upcoming memoir that have already leaked in the media.