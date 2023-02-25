Prince Harry To Open Up About 'Living With Loss' At Book Event

Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time

Prince Harry is set to open up and talk about living with loss and the significance of personal healing at a virtual event on March 4. This comes after the publication of his controversial book 'Spare' in which the Duke of Sussex made shocking claims about his family.

Spare, which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time following its release in January, is included with tickets for the event. These tickets are priced at 19.12 pounds (Rs 1894) for UK customers while the customers in the US can avail the same at $33 (Rs 2,736). For regions outside the UK, US and Canada, the event along with the book is priced at 34 pounds (Rs 3,368), as per the Prince Harry Memoir website.

According to the website, author Dr Gabor Mate will be chatting with Prince Harry during the live event and those who purchase the tickets can also submit a question to be asked to the Duke of Sussex by a moderator.

In his tell-all book, the Prince mentioned that while attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris, he drove through the same tunnel where his mother, Princess Diana, died 10 years prior. He also recounted the intense pain he felt in his attempt to find closure. The Duke claimed that he asked the driver to drive through the tunnel at 65 miles per hour, "the exact speed at which his mother Princess Diana's car allegedly was travelling when it crashed."

Also Read: Prince Harry's 'Spare' Creates World Record, Becomes Fastest Selling Non-Fiction Book

He also referred to the Princess as his "guardian angel" and stated that she is with him "all the time".

His shocking allegations against his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and brother Prince William are among the book's other revelations. His violent argument with William, the heir to the throne and how they both pleaded their father to not marry Queen Consort Camilla are two of the book's standout moments.