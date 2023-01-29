Prince Harry Reveals Where He And Wife Meghan Markle Announced First Pregnancy

The couple now has two kids, Archie Harrison and Lillibet 'Lilli' Diana.

While attending Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife Meghan Markle informed their families about their first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex revealed in his memoir 'Spare' that they were expecting their first child in October 2018, months after their wedding. He mentioned how they only found out about the big news a few days before his cousin's wedding, as per a report in the Independent.

The Duke wrote, "We were deliriously happy for her, and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people."

He explained how he and Meghan delayed their first royal tour, which they were intended to be on at the time, so they could attend the princess' wedding. The wedding provided him and his wife with the chance to "take aside family members one by one and tell them (their) happy news."

The Duke of Sussex recalled King Charles III's reaction. He stated, "At Windsor, shortly before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study. The now King was seated behind a large desk, where he had his favourite view of the Long Walk. He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me," the Prince wrote in his memoir.

Then he recalled how the couple announced the news to Prince William. "We were in a big room, suits of armour on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate," Harry wrote in his book.

Although William "insisted" on telling Kate about the pregnancy right away, Prince Harry told his brother that they could tell her "later". He continued, "So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations," he wrote. "They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished."

Kensington Palace made Meghan's pregnancy known to the world a few days after Princess Eugenie's wedding. The couple now has two kids, Archie Harrison and Lillibet 'Lilli' Diana.