Prince Harry Explains Why He Wanted To See Photos Of Princess Diana's Car Crash

Prince Harry has been vocal about dealing with the tragic death Princess Diana.

Prince Harry has been making headlines ahead of the release of his memoir, 'Spare.' Revelations ranging from Prince William allegedly pushing Harry to the ground in a 2019 row to how he lost his virginity, took drugs, and killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan sparked both condemnation and mockery. Many British media outlets and commentators have labelled the act as "vengeful" and "calculated" even though Buckingham Palace has kept silent on the matter.

The Prince has been vocal about dealing with the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex was only 12 years old when she died in 1997. Prince Harry stated that he asked to see photos and the secret government file of the fatal car crash in Paris, parts of which he read during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby on Sunday, People Magazine reported.

"I saw the photographs of the reflection of all the paparazzi in the window at the same time," he said. The prince said in the interview, "I saw the back of her blonde hair, you know, slumped on the back of the seat." However, some of the more graphic photos were removed, for which Prince Harry expressed gratitude.

The Duke added, "But I was, I think I, at that point, I was looking for, I was looking for, I was looking for evidence that it was after that it actually happened, that it was true. But I was also looking for something to hurt because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing. That was, again, my body, my sort of nervous system just kind of shut down and said like, 'Let's not'."

According to People, Prince Harry, while attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris, drove through the same tunnel where Princess Diana died. The driver took him "through at the same speed that his mother's car was driving." He then wrote in his memoir, "I'd always imagined the tunnel as some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, simple, no-frills tunnel. No reason anyone should ever die inside it."