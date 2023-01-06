Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died: Report

Prince Harry's memoir has key revelations in it.

While the world waits for big revelations from Britain's Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare," which goes on sale next week, much of its content has already been leaked in global media.

People magazine published an exclusive excerpt from Prince Harry's memoir in which the royal relived his mother Princess Diana's final moments before her death.

According to the news outlet, while attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris, a then 23-year-old Harry drove through the same tunnel where his mother died 10 years prior. In his new memoir, out January 10, he recounts the intense pain he felt in his attempt to find closure.

"The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother ... I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large. The tunnel is called Pont de l'Alma, I told him," the excerpt reads.

Harry claims that he asked the driver to drive through the tunnel at 65 miles per hour, "the exact speed at which his mother Princess Diana's car allegedly was travelling when it crashed."

"It had been a very bad idea. I'd had plenty of bad ideas in my twenty-three years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived," he mentioned in the memoir.

"I'd told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn't really. Deep down, I'd hoped to feel in that tunnel what I'd felt when JLP gave me the police files-disbelief. Doubt. Instead, that was the night all doubt fell away. She's dead, I thought. My God, she's really gone for good."