Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton And Prince William Encouraged Him To Wear Nazi Costume In 2005

Prince Harry blamed Prince William and Kate Middleton for his Nazi uniform

Prince Harry's highly anticipated autobiography 'Spare' is all set to release on January 10. However, before its release, an extract of the memoir accessed by Page Six, details several shocking revelations made by the Duke of Sussex. In one such disclosure, Prince Harry blamed Prince William and Kate Middleton for his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a January 2005 costume party. He claimed that his older brother and Princess Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier, a decision which he calls "one of the biggest mistakes in my life".

The Duke of Sussex further claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" when they saw him dressed up for the 2005 party. In a passage from the memoir, Harry said he was confused between wearing a pilot uniform and Nazi outfit to the Native and Colonial-themed soiree in London. He then called up his brother and Princess Kate to get their opinions.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said. They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," the memoir reads, according to Page Six.

Back then, Prince Harry was only 20. The costume prompted global outrage after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika.

Page Six also quoted "a senior publishing source" who has read the book as saying, "It's strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William's role in the scandal."

This is not the first time The Duke of Sussex has addressed the scandal. In the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries, which premiered on Netflix in December 2022, Prince Harry expressed deep remorse over the offensive outfit.

In another excerpt leaked to The Guardian, Prince Harry claimed that his brother physically attacked him during an argument about the former's wife, Meghan Markle. As per excerpts obtained by the news outlet, William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry shared.

The siblings have had a turbulent relationship since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.