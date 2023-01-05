'Knocked Me To The Floor': Prince Harry's Shocking Revelation About Brother William

Harry claimed that the alleged altercation left him with a visible back injury.

Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' is all set to release on January 10. In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex made a shocking revelation that brother William physically attacked him, as per a report by The Guardian.

In the book, he recounts an instance when his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him during an argument about the former's wife, American actress Meghan Markle, Page Six reported, citing The Guardian.

As per excerpts obtained by the news outlet, William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive". Harry believes that it was a "parrot(ing of) the press narrative" about Meghan.

The fight escalated when William "grabbed Harry by the collar."

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry shared.

Harry claimed that the alleged altercation left him with a visible back injury.

The latest revelations about the brothers' tumultuous relationship come as their father King Charles prepares for his coronation in May following the September death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

The siblings have had a turbulent relationship since Harry and Markle quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The rift exploded in 2021 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview in which Harry claimed that his brother and father, King Charles III, were trapped in their roles.

Harry and Meghan, 41, lifted the lid on their experiences with the British royal family in a Netflix docuseries last month about the reasons behind their stunning 2020 departure for North America.

In it, they blamed much of their unhappiness on racist media reports and tabloid harassment, some of which they claim the family instigated.