Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Skipped Met Gala. Here's The Likely Reason

The Met Gala, known for its glitz, glamour and bold fashion statements, once again drew the who's who of the entertainment and fashion world. However, noticeably absent this year from the New York City event were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The high-profile couple, often the subject of intense media scrutiny, chose to skip the star-studded affair, sparking speculation among royal watchers and celebrity gossip circles. Whether it was a scheduling conflict, a strategic PR move, or simply personal preference, their absence didn't go unnoticed. While A-listers dazzled on the red carpet, the Sussexes' no-show added yet another layer to their carefully curated public image.

As theories swirled around, the British Royals gave a glimpse of their lives on Instagram with the photos on the platform showing they are enjoying their time at home in Montecito, California.

No specific reason was given by Harry and Meghan for skipping Met Gala but Prince Archie's sixth birthday (on May 6) could be one of them. Also, Further, Prince Harry has to launch an initiative with the Diana Award in Las Vegas on Monday.

Prince Harry, King Charles III's youngest son, has been in the news following his interview to the BBC on May 2 in which he said he would love to be reconciled with his family.

He further explained that his father King Charles no longer speaks to him due to the security row, and added he does not know how long the monarch has left to live.

On the same day, Harry lost his appeal to restore his full UK police protection when visiting Britain - a blow to the estranged royal, who had said that the safety of his family was at risk.

Since moving to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan have had a second child, Lilibet, a sister to Archie born in 2019, and rarely engage with the British royals.