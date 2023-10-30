Pete Sampras Reveals Wife's Cancer Diagnosis: 'Hard To Watch'

Pete Sampras and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras married in 2000 and have two children together.

Tennis great Pete Sampras has revealed that his wife Bridgette Wilson-Sampras has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In a statement published through the ATP tour, Mr Sampras said this "has been an exceptionally challenging" year for the family. The 14-time Grand Slam champion asked for "good thoughts and prayers" from the tennis community as his wife battles the disease. Mr Sampras's 50-year-old wife was diagnosed in December, the statement further said. Mr Sampras' career began in 1988 and he retired in 2002.

In the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what's been going on."

"Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy," he continued.

The couple married in 2000 and has two children together - Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18.

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing," Mr Sampras said, referring to his sons.

He also praised his wife for her strength and resilience amid the health issues she is facing.

"Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring," said Mr Sampras.

In the end, he requested support and prayers during the time of his wife's recovery.

"I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I am humbling asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey," Mr Sampras said.

His post received a lot of traction online with fellow tennis player Andy Murray commenting, "All the best to your wife and your family, Pete."

Pete Sampras is one of the greatest players in the modern era. He was ranked number 1 in 1993 and held the position for 286 weeks.

Mr Sampras won seven Wimbledon titles, five US Opens and two Australian Opens.