People Who Procrastinate Have A Higher Risk Of Poor Mental And Physical Health, Claims Study

A recent study has found a link between procrastination and poor health

Putting off tasks until, or past, their deadline and instead scrolling through social media feeds, is a thing we are all guilty of. Procrastinating is extremely common, and we have all done it from time to time. Delaying important tasks hampers productivity and relationships, but for many, the issue doesn't interfere with their quality of life. However, procrastination not only hurts your work or studies, but it may also seriously damage your health, Science Alert reported.

A recent study has found a link between procrastination and poor health and associated it with higher levels of stress, unhealthier lifestyles and a tendency to delay treatments.

To establish the correlation between the two, researchers conducted a longitudinal study that observed people for a period of time and took measurements at various points in the study. There were 3,525 students from eight universities in and around Stockholm who were asked to complete questionnaires every three months for one year.

The result of the study, which was published in AMA Network Open on January 3, showed that higher levels of procrastination were associated with somewhat higher symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress nine months later. Students who procrastinated more were also more likely to report disabling pain in the shoulders or arms, worse sleep quality, more loneliness, and more financial difficulties.

Though no specific health outcome was strongly associated with procrastination, the results suggest that procrastination may be of importance for a wide range of health outcomes, including mental health problems, disabling pain, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

However, there is still hope. The study further notes that cognitive behavioural therapy can help habitual procrastinators. The treatment (which is backed by several clinical trials) helps the person overcome procrastination by breaking up long-term goals into short-term goals, managing distractions, and staying focused on a task despite experiencing negative emotions. Even small changes like turning off mobile phones can have a large effect.