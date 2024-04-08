Paytm Founder Says ChatGPT Told Him Why Reheating Cooking Oil Is Unhealthy

He encouraged others to minimize oil usage and instead choose fresher, healthier alternatives.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, turned to ChatGPT to learn about cooking oil. He shared on social media that, based on the AI tool's information, reheating oil too many times, particularly past its smoke point, can create harmful substances like free radicals and trans fats.

"I asked ChatGPT to give more details of this and here is directly from GPT4. Reheating and reusing ghee or cooking oil can indeed impact its health properties, including potentially increasing the trans fat content," Mr Sharma wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, while replying to a post by fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya on the platform.

Reheating and reusing ghee or cooking oil can indeed impact its health properties, including potentially increasing the trans fat content.



Mr Sharma delved into the science behind trans fat formation, explaining how high heat can trigger a molecular transformation. This process, he said, could potentially convert existing fats into trans fats during heating.

"Trans fats are created through industrial hydrogenation but can also form when oils are repeatedly heated to high temperatures. This transformation occurs because the high heat can alter the molecular structure of the fats, converting some of the unsaturated fats into trans fats, which are known to be harmful to heart health, increasing bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and decreasing good cholesterol levels (HDL)," he wrote.

He ended his post by encouraging others to minimize oil usage and instead choose fresher, healthier alternatives.

Although Mr Sharma's post provided information and insight on reusing oil, users were unimpressed with his perspectives.

Several users told him to rather focus on Paytm. A user wrote, "If possible ask ChatGPT, as to when Paytm IPO holders are going to make any money from investment."

Another user wrote, "What's the point of sharing this?"

"Paytm downfall reason," the third user commented.



