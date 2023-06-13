Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reveals He Has Read Only 2 Books Since Class 12

He remarked that he is "really bad at reading."

Reading is one of the best and most essential habits, that helps a person experience a whole new world. Reading good books on a regular basis can inform you, enlighten you and lead you in the right direction. It is often assumed that successful people are diligent readers, however, that's not always the case.

Recently, Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma revealed in a tweet that he has only read two books since he passed Class 12. Remarking that he is ''really bad at reading books'', the CEO said that he has only read Steve Jobs' biography and a book called Straight From The Gut since Class 12.

''I am really bad at reading books. I just completed the 45th and the only book I have read a few chapters of is: Psychology of Money. In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books: Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut. I wish, I get better & read these awesome books. On the other side, when I was in school, I would read my sisters' B.A. / M.A. books unrelated to my subjects so keenly,'' the Paytm CEO wrote on Twitter.

His tweet came in response to a listicle of "10 Must Read Books Before You Turn 45". The CEO also wondered whether the language barrier hindered him as he read his first English book much later in his life. However, he admitted that he wished to ''get better and read awesome books.''

His tweet generated a variety of responses, with some saying that it's never late to inculcate a reading habit whereas others recommended him some books.

One user wrote, ''Vijay, reading, from any age, lends wisdom, perspective and, not in the least, the ability to write well. Start now!!''

Another asked him, ''Ok, so then how do learn, do you watch a lot of biography films, or how? How do you learn, inspire, motivate, and grow? What do you do in your spare time?''

A third said, ''Happy to make recommendations Vijay. Just tell me what you want to learn about and I will write you a one-page brief and the chapters you can skip in a book.''

''Reading is a solitary pleasure, but it becomes even more enriching when shared with others. Seek out like-minded individuals who share your passion for books. Together, you can explore literary landscapes and embark on a collective journey of intellectual exploration,'' a fourth commented.