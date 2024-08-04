'Pay What They Ask For': Bengaluru CEO Says He Doesn't Negotiate Salary With Candidates

Several users praised the approach, while others expressed doubts and raised questions.

In today's fiercely competitive job market, employers are pulling out all the stops to attract and recruit top performers. To lure the best and brightest, companies are employing a range of innovative tactics, including offering enticing benefits packages, fostering a supportive and inclusive work culture, etc. Recently, a Bengaluru-based CEO sparked a buzz on the internet after revealing his unconventional hiring strategy.

Taking to LinkedIn, Arjun V Paul, co-founder and CEO of Zoko, wrote that his company now offers candidates their requested salary without negotiation, explaining that this approach has been a game-changer for attracting top talent.

''After hiring 18+ members for my team, I've found the secret to retaining world-class talent: We don't negotiate salaries. We literally pay for what they ask for. Then, we do revisions once a year,'' he wrote.

He outlined several compelling reasons for adopting this approach, including eliminating back-and-forth negotiations, showing respect for the candidates' perceived value, and ensuring that employees have no reason not to perform their best since they are getting paid what they want.

The CEO further mentioned a rare instance where he negotiated to raise a candidate's requested salary. ''P.S. I've only negotiated salary once, and it was to increase the amount a candidate asked for. They undervalued themselves compared to others in the same role, so I had to tell them that and offer them more,'' he added.

Several users praised the approach, while others expressed doubts and raised questions. One user wrote, ''Your approach to valuing talent is great, Arjun. It's clear that respecting and trusting your team from the start fosters an environment where excellence thrives.''

Another commented, ''This is great and other recruiters should follow it. We should discourage situations where recruiters push candidates hard just to save money for the employer.''

A third asked, ''What if you hire the person and they prove to be less competent than their pay? Do pay revisions later allow reduction in pay as well? I am very curious to know more?'' A fourth added, ''This post could serve as a mini guide for recruitment.''