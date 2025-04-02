Bengaluru CEO Takes Bus to Work, Shocked By Rs 6 Fare: "Still Stunned"

Deepak Shenoy, CEO and founder of Capitalmind, shared on X that a sore knee forced him to take a bus to his Bengaluru office, a trip that surprisingly cost him only Rs 6.

Mr Shenoy, who frequently shares his thoughts on AI, food delivery apps, and travel, revealed that he usually walks to work. However, after sustaining a knee injury, he decided to take the bus and was surprised by how inexpensive the fare was.

"I took a bus for Rs 6 today and walked 30 minutes to the office. I'm still stunned that something costs just Rs 6," he wrote. He also noted that he didn't need to carry cash, as the bus was equipped with a UPI QR scanner for easy digital payments.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Shenoy shared, "I take public transport all the time-A/C bus and metro fares are usually higher. I typically walk short distances, but with my knee injury, I opted for a quick 1 km bus ride. Even then, I was surprised at how cheap it was."

See the viral post here:

I took a bus for Rs. 6(!!) today and walked 30 min to office. I'm still stunned that there's something that costs Rs. 6. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) April 2, 2025

His post received praise from social media users, who appreciated that a CEO was actively promoting public transportation.

A user commented on X, "Public Transport, if promoted well, can transform the way Indians commute. Safety, reliability, and affordability are 3 key aspects of any successful public transport system. Delhi Metro has been able to stand out on all 3 parameters."

Another user wrote, "That is surprisingly affordable in today's times."

"Yes sir. It is interesting you threw light on public transport. The only way the public can improve their lives is through a cheap public transportation system which can be a game changer for the poor and middle class. Public transport is the lifeline of any city for the local and for the migrants," the third user wrote.