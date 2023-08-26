Watch: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi earlier this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently paid a visit to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Their spiritual trip to the temple came during the auspicious month of Sawan.

Pictures and videos going viral online showed the couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims. While Parineeti could be seen sitting in a pink saree, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was seen in a yellow dhoti and a red dupatta around his neck.

The duo performed the traditional puja at the main temple premises and sought blessings from the priests.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi earlier this year. Prior to their visit to the Mahakal in Ujjain, the couple also travelled to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They offered prayers at the Gurdwara and performed seva. The couple took to their special media accounts to share the photos from their visit.

Before making their relationship official, the couple was spotted at various public places together. Their dating rumours started doing rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery, which was later followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen next in 'Chamkila' opposite Diljit Dosanjh, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is based on two popular Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Notably, the actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'.

