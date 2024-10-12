'Parents Received Letter When I Joined': Ex-Tata Cliq Employee Recalls Thoughtful Company Culture Under Ratan Tata

"Ratan Tata inspired me; I carry his values with me," a former employee said.

Renowned for his visionary leadership and compassionate nature, Ratan Tata was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse while upholding his honesty and empathy principles. In a conversation with Business Insider India, several former Tata Cliq employees reflected on how Ratan Tata's influence permeates the company culture. Despite never having met the Tata Group chairman personally, they felt his values were deeply ingrained within the organization.

One employee recounted how her parents received a letter expressing gratitude for their support when she joined the company.

Bharti Chhikara, who served as an Assistant Category Manager at Tata Cliq for over three years, shared that it was a touching moment when her parents received a letter from the company upon her joining.

"My parents received a letter from the CPO of Tata Cliq at that time, thanking them for their efforts and sacrifices in supporting me. It was an emotional moment for our entire family. This gesture reflects the culture that the organization founded by Ratan Tata embodies. The respect and consideration the Tata Group has for its employees is unparalleled," she said.

Expressing how the loss of Ratan Tata felt personal, the former Tata Cliq employee added, "Hearing about Mr Ratan Tata's passing feels like a profound personal loss. Having had the privilege of working at a Tata company, I experienced firsthand the remarkable work culture and ethics he advocated. His vision created an atmosphere of respect, humility, and a deep sense of purpose, where contributing positively to society was as important as achieving business success. He will always be remembered as an iconic leader who set the highest standards for leadership and humanity."

Another former employee, Sreyashi Ghosh, who worked as a copywriter at Tata Cliq for two years, mentioned that her team valued creativity while adhering to the principles championed by Mr. Tata.

"Being part of an environment that prioritizes integrity, transparency, and community support was a fulfilling experience. Ratan Tata's legacy will continue to inspire us all, reminding us of the importance of conducting business with compassion and a sense of responsibility," she remarked.

Rachit Tandon, a former Category Manager at Tata Cliq, also spoke about Ratan Tata's lasting influence. “During my time at Tata Cliq, I experienced a remarkable work culture that embodied Ratan Tata's principles of integrity and innovation. It was truly a privilege to be part of a company that genuinely cared about its employees and the communities it served,” he shared, as reported by Business Insider India. Tandon added that he plans to carry those values with him throughout his career, recognizing that Tata's legacy will continue to inspire future generations.