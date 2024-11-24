Pamela Hayden, Voice Of Milhouse, Retires From 'The Simpsons'

Pamela Hayden, the voice behind Milhouse on The Simpsons, has announced her retirement from the iconic animated series. Hayden, who has been part of the show since its debut in 1989, has appeared in nearly 700 episodes over her 35-year tenure, the BBC reported.

In a statement, the 70-year-old actress said, “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone,” adding, “It's been an honour and a joy to work on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show… I'll always hold a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

The show's producers confirmed plans to recast the role in the coming months.

Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson's best friend, has been a beloved recurring character throughout the series. Known for his shy demeanour, susceptibility to Bart's schemes, and frequent run-ins with bullies, Milhouse has become one of the show's most endearing characters.

In addition to Milhouse, Hayden voiced other memorable characters, including Rod and Todd Flanders, school bully Jimbo Jones, Lisa Simpson's friend Janey, and Chief Wiggum's wife, Sarah. However, Milhouse remained her most iconic role. In a farewell video, Hayden reflected, “People often come up to me and quote Milhouse lines. They call him a nerd, but what I love about him is his resilience. He keeps getting knocked down, but he always gets back up. He's a wonderful analogy for life.”

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening praised Hayden's contributions, saying, “Pamela brought endless laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made him both hilarious and real. We'll miss her greatly.”

Interestingly, Milhouse's name is said to have been inspired by former U.S. President Richard Milhous Nixon.



