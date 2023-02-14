Oscars Response To Will Smith Slap 'Inadequate', Says Academy Head

Will Smith had apologised to Chris Rock after the incident.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has admitted that it did not properly handle the infamous Will Smith slapgate at the 2022 Oscars. According to Variety, AMPAS president Janet Yang said that the organization will be fully transparent in the future. At last year's Oscars, comedian Chris Rock appeared on the stage to present an award, where he made a joke about Will Smith's wife and actor Jada Pinkett Smith because of her shaved head. It triggered The Pursuit Of Happyness actor, who slapped Chris Rock.

"I'm sure you all remember we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars. What happened onstage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organization was inadequate," Ms Yang said at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Monday, as per Variety.

"We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis you must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less form us going forward," she further said.

At the 94th Oscars, which aired in March last year, Mr Rock had compared Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, to Demi Moore's bald character 'GI Jane', prompting the slap from Mr Smith.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," the actor had shouted after returning to his seat.

Less than an hour after the incident, Will Smith won the Best Actor for his role in 'King Richard' and even received a standing ovation from the audience.

After the uproar over his behaviour, Mr Smith resigned from the Academy on April 1, writing in a statement that he "betrayed the trust of the Academy". He also apologised to Chris Rock on Instagram.

A few days after his resignation, the Academy announced it was revoking Smith's membership and banning him from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

The 2023 Academy Awards will take place on March 12.