''Proud Moment'': Twitter Overwhelmed After Deepika Padukone Introduces 'Naatu Naatu' At Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony kickstarted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is a presenter this year, graced the Oscars 2023 stage to announce the performance of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers. The song has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu." The performance was followed by a standing ovation.

Her speech is now going viral on social media and fans are left overwhelmed to see her on the Oscars stage. Many called it a ''proud moment'', while others commented how gracious she looks. One user wrote, ''Just see the grace, the poise, the elegance and the confidence to be at the world stage and do India proud...''

Here are some reactions:

Just see the grace, the poise, the elegance and the confidence to be at the world stage and do India proud... @deepikapadukone 's introduction of #NatuNatu is simply class apart!! pic.twitter.com/rlpjr0GcCa — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 13, 2023

It was truly a site watching Deepika Padukone introducing #NaatuNaatu to the world with Indian beats and sound of Dhol-Tashe being played on the stage of #Oscars getting standing ovation from the audience.



HIS BLESSINGS — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone killed it though. Not awkward, supremely confident, smooth like a silk appearance. — _tanmay_ (@schemdaFreud) March 13, 2023

Another user wrote, ''Deepika Padukone's presentation was lovely. Loved that she took pauses to gleefully acknowledge the cheers and hoots. Felt so real and less choreographed.''

Deepika Padukone's presentation was lovely. Loved that she took pauses to gleefully acknowledge the cheers and hoots. Felt so real and less choreographed. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone announcing Naatu Naatu from RRR is a win for EVERYONE tonight🥰🥰🥰 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/u7JOSnCvaP — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) March 13, 2023

Such a proud feeling to have watched 'Naatu Naatu' being performed at the #Oscars95, presented by Deepika Padukone! It received a standing ovation - what energy!#SSRajamouli#95thAcademyAwards#RRRMovie#NaatuNaatu#AcademyAwardspic.twitter.com/jBopgDoFH5 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) March 13, 2023

Having Deepika introduce the Naatu Naatu performance and then the song being sung in TELUGU is making me ugly cry. The amount of validation this gives me is absolutely everything. Do I wish all the performers were from India? Sure. But I will take what I can get. pic.twitter.com/4yvJBwVfDZ — Pran| Gotham Knights era (@indeancasheII) March 13, 2023

THE CHEERS DURING DEEPIKA'S NAATU NAATU INTRODUCTION AND AFTER THE PERFORMANCE,, EXACTLY AS THEY SHOULD — june🌻 (@mamehaswife) March 13, 2023

Today was the day of reinforcing India on the map, cinematically. Naatu Naatu being performed on the #oscars2023 stage, Deepika Padukone presenting, and the Oscar going to The Elephant Whisperers.



I am a proud 🇮🇳 Indian — Mayank Sehgal (@mayank_sehgal) March 13, 2023

And the moment we were waiting for. Deepika Padukone presents Naatu Naatu :) #Oscars2023 So so so happy — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone presenting the Naatu Naatu performance, and it being the first Indian song ever nominated for an Oscar, just makes my half-Telugu, full South Indian heart so happy #Oscars2023 🥹🥹🥹 — Rithvi (@_rithvika) March 13, 2023

The actress looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace. Early morning on Monday, the actor shared pictures of her red-carpet look on Instagram with the caption, "#Oscars95."

RRR, set in the 1920s, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.