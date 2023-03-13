''Proud Moment'': Twitter Overwhelmed After Deepika Padukone Introduces 'Naatu Naatu' At Oscars 2023

Her speech is now going viral on social media and fans are left overwhelmed to see her on the Oscars stage.

The song has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony kickstarted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is a presenter this year, graced the Oscars 2023 stage to announce the performance of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' and even gave a special mention briefing the audience about the song amidst loud cheers. The song has been nominated in the 'Orginal Song' category this year. 

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."  The performance was followed by a standing ovation.

Her speech is now going viral on social media and fans are left overwhelmed to see her on the Oscars stage. Many called it a ''proud moment'', while others commented how gracious she looks. One user wrote, ''Just see the grace, the poise, the elegance and the confidence to be at the world stage and do India proud...''

Here are some reactions:

Another user wrote, ''Deepika Padukone's presentation was lovely. Loved that she took pauses to gleefully acknowledge the cheers and hoots. Felt so real and less choreographed.''

The actress looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder  Louis Vuitton gown. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace. Early morning on Monday, the actor shared pictures of her red-carpet look on Instagram with the caption, "#Oscars95."

RRR, set in the 1920s, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

