OpenAI CEO Worried That ChatGPT May 'Eliminate Lot Of Current Jobs'

"We've got to be careful here," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Sam Altman, the CEO of the company that created ChatGPT, arguably the most well-known AI chatbot in the world, revealed that he was "a little bit scared" of his company's invention, during an interview with ABC News.

"We've got to be careful here. I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during an interview. He said that this was because the technology itself was incredibly potent and potentially hazardous. When questioned about the reason behind his "scared" reaction to the creation of his company, Mr Altman responded that if he wasn't, "you should either not trust me or be very unhappy that I'm in this job."

"It is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs, that's true. We can make much better ones. The reason to develop AI at all, in terms of impact on our lives and improving our lives and upside, this will be the greatest technology humanity has yet developed," Mr Altman continued.

Mr Altman also discussed the effects that chatbots powered by AI might have on education and whether they might promote student laziness. "Education is going to have to change. But it's happened many other times with technology. When we got the calculator, the way we taught math and what we tested students on totally changed," he continued telling the outlet.

OpenAI recently launched GPT-4, the AI technology that exhibits human-level performance on some professional and academic tasks. According to the company blog, the latest chatbot is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and would "solve difficult problems with greater accuracy" than its earlier versions.