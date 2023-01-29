On Camera, Kanye West Throws Woman's Phone After She Refuses To Stop Filming Him

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation.

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation after he allegedly snatched a woman's cell phone from her hands and tossed it into the street when she refused to stop filming him. According to Fox News, the incident took place as Mr West, who officially changed his name to Ye, was leaving his daughter, North's basketball game on Friday.

In a video posted on social media, the rapper-turned-fashion designer can be seen getting out of his car and confronting the woman while she was filming him from inside her own vehicle. Mr West accuses the woman of following him. However, when she tries to argue that she could film him because he was "a celebrity", Mr West reaches into her car, grabs her phone from her hands and throws it into the street.

Watch the video below:

According to Fox News, it is still unclear if the woman who was recording Mr West is a professional photographer or simply a fan recording footage of him. It is also unclear how long the woman was allegedly filming the rapper and what happened before he got out of the car that caused him to confront her.

TMZ reported that following the incident, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene and were provided video evidence of the confrontation. No one was injured and there were no arrests as of late Friday. But Mr West has since been named as a suspect in a battery investigation.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the video has gone viral. While some users said that fans should leave him alone, others said that people are free to photograph whom they please.

"It was fine for him to ask her to stop filming him, until he reached into her car and grabbed her phone. He had no right to do that, and he shouldn't get away with it," wrote one user. "One could also argue that you shouldn't strive for celebrity and attention if you don't want it," said another.