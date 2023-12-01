Olympian And Ice Hockey Star Sanni Hakala Paralysed After Goalpost Collision

Finnish Hockey Star and Olympic Bronze Medalist Sanni Hakala

Finnish hockey star Sanni Hakala has been left paralyzed following a horrific accident during a game last Friday. The 26-year-old collided with the goal post while playing for her Swedish club team, HV71. The impact left her paralyzed from the chest down, with limited function in her arms and hands.

The game was cancelled after Hakala was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Ms Hakala is a two-time Olympian, having won bronze medals with Finland in 2018 and 2022. She was also a key player for HV71, serving as captain since last season.

"It is still hard to understand what has happened, that the crash into the goal post was as serious as it was, and that the consequences have become so big," read a message on the 26-year-old's social media accounts on Thursday (30 November).

"Not only that I am forced to stop playing hockey, something that has been a big part of my life for many years, but that I may be forced to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of my life."

"I understand that I am now facing a long and hard fight with my body and the toughest game of my life," her message continued. "This situation obviously sucks but I'm not scared to take it on.

"I don't know what I'm going to do next but I know it will be [expletive] awesome!"

According to the International Olympic Committee, Ms Hakala was a star of the Finland team, having made her international debut for their under-18s in 2012.

She went on to win Olympic bronze medals as a forward at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, in addition to a silver and two bronzes at the world championships.