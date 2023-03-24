Old Video: What Priyanka Chopra Did When Fan Threw Her Innerwear At Nick Jonas

The 2019 concert was Priyanka Chopra's first-ever Jonas Brothers concert.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are loved by fans for their electrifying chemistry, their ever-increasing love for each other and their strong bond. Along the way, they don't miss out on having some fun either. The couple has been married for almost four years and is parents to a beautiful baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, despite their busy lives, they always manage to stay in the news. Now an old video from a 2019 Jonas Brothers concert has resurfaced on social media and is going viral.

Priyanka Chopra was attending the concert in Atlanta where her husband and brother-in-laws were performing. As the event ended and Nick and his brother walked off the stage, Priyanka and Kevin were also seen walking out of the venue. However, Priyanka found something on the ground: a white bra.

In the now-viral video, Priyanka was seen hilariously picking up the undergarment, swinging it over her shoulder and walking away with it. She was also spotted smiling and laughing as those around her cracked up too.

Watch the video below:

The short clip has surfaced on several social media platforms and has accumulated hundreds of views and likes. The video was initially shared by Priyanka Chopra herself on her now-deleted Instagram story. Back then she captioned the video: "Collecting fan messages for the hubby! Happy to pass along! LOL"

Also Read | "Flatters Indians For Money": Mahira Khan Attacked For Loving SRK

Notably, the 2019 concert was Priyanka Chopra's first-ever Jonas Brothers concert. The celebrity duo first met in 2017 at the Met Gala. They then got married in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They had twin weddings: one with Christian customs and another with Hindu rituals. In January 2022, the couple became parents to a daughter through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the duo will be next seen in the rom-com 'Love Again'. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the Prime Video series 'Citadel', which is set to premiere on April 28.