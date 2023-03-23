''Shameful'': Twitter Calls Out Pakistan Leader For His Distasteful Remarks On Actor Mahira Khan

The politician took a jibe at Mahira Khan saying she has a ''mental health problem''

A Pakistan leader has earned the ire of social media users after he made disparaging remarks against popular actor Mahira Khan and playwright and satirist Anwar Maqsood. In a tweet that has gone viral, PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan, of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) took a jibe at Mahira Khan saying ''she flatters Indian actors for money,'' days after she praised Shah Rukh Khan at an event. He also said that the actress has a ''mental health problem'', and called Anwar Maqsood ''drunk.''

''Mahira Khan has [a] mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. Both these shameless characters are cursed by [the] public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan's character -- she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice," the politician tweeted in Urdu.

See the tweet here:

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

The leader's remarks come days after Mahira Khan spoke about her 'love' for Shah Rukh Khan in a conversation with Anwar Maqsood at an event in Karachi, The Express Tribune reported. At the event, she also talked about her political views. When asked which political party she supports, she referred to SRK's new film 'Pathaan', hinting at former prime minister Imran Khan.''Mae pathaan ki tarf hun (I am with pathaan),'' she said.

The actress also spoke in length about her delight in working with SRK. ''Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing.

He was so sweet to everyone around him, from the spot boy to other employees. It was him that inspired me to be humble no wonder how big a star you are, always be modest,'' Ms. Khan said.

Several Twitter users lashed out at the politician for his defamatory remarks and defended the actress.

Giving a befitting reply to the politician's tweet, Pakistani singer-songwriter Farhan Saeed wrote, ''This is the mentality that doesn't let #Pakistan grow , this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference . They get personal so people stop giving their opinion . Senator ? Zuban jahilon wali''

This is the mentality that doesn't let #Pakistan grow , this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference . They get personal so people stop giving their opinion .

Senator ? Zuban jahilon wali. #anwarmaqsood#mahirakhanhttps://t.co/jioZ3QU88C — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 21, 2023



Another person said, ''This is why we hate PMLN and its leadership – they're loathsome, misogynist and rotten to the core.'' Actor Mishi Khan also tweeted saying, ''This shows how low you can stoop. Use your position in an positive manner rather being so rude & crude. Shameful.''

Here are some other comments:

How easily we resort to character assassination of a female to demean her thoughts and invalidate her opinion here!



Why can't we stick to an intellectual debate when it comes to women?



If someone isn't from our party, does that imply we can sabotage her character in a tweet? https://t.co/q39NsKZpQD — Anam Saeed (@MissAnamSaeed) March 21, 2023

You can disagree with what she says, but no way can you use such shameful language for her! Mahira Khan has made Pakistan more proud than you and your bunch ever could. Shame https://t.co/C1MtWxtWTJ — Abdullah Satti (@Abdullah_satti8) March 21, 2023

This is highly condemnable, and that too from PMLN who claims to be led by a woman.@MaryamNSharif, you must take immediate action against your senator.

Political criticism must not lead to character assassination.

Act Now Ma'am. https://t.co/V9XE4t6hpG — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) March 21, 2023

Disgusting. PMLN should be making him resign.

Anwar Maqsood is a legend.

Keep shining for Pakistan, @TheMahiraKhan.

And if anything, this serves to show, we should be more overt in our political opinions. We pay the price for silence. https://t.co/fGg0sejs06 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 21, 2023

Calls himself a senator and Dr and shows extreme grace and class while addressing artists of his nation that have done so much more for Pakistan than he ever will. Not my senator, not my party. We gotta fight this dirty mindset head on whichever party they belong to. @pmln_orghttps://t.co/mBXBudKrTw — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) March 21, 2023

In 2017, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees', where she starred alongside SRK.