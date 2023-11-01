Ola EV Sales Up By 30%, CEO Says Staff ''Working More Than 70 Hours'' To Meet Demand

Every year, automobile sales see a steep rise during the festive season.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO Of Ola took to X on Wednesday to announce a strong start to the festive season for Ola Electric. The CEO noted that the company saw its sales grow by almost 30% in October compared to September. He attributed the success to the relentless efforts of his team at the Futurefactory and said that all employees are now working more than 70 hours a week to meet the rise in demand due to the festive season.

The ''70 hours a week '' is in reference to NR Narayana Murthy's recent comments on India's work culture that has stirred a storm on social media.

''Very strong start to the festive season by the @OlaElectric team! Our sales grew almost 30% Oct over Sep! The Futurefactory is running at full speed and everyone working more than 70 hours to fulfil all the demands! 2023 is set to be a defining year for EVs in India,'' he wrote on X.

Last week too, Mr Aggarwal had posted a tweet to report a remarkable surge in electric scooter sales during the festive season. He said that his company has sold a scooter ''every 10 seconds''.

Ola Electric has an extensive lineup of five electric scooters available in the Indian market. In August, the company came up with three new models: S1 Air, S1 Pro Gen2, and the S1X, each available in three different variants. This broad range of models comes with price points ranging from ₹90,000 to ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), catering to a diverse customer base.

Notably, Mr Aggarwal had previously endorsed Mr Murthy's advice which has now become a point of an extensive debate on X. ''I totally agree with Mr Murthy's views. It's not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it's our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations,'' he wrote.

In another tweet, he shared a picture of him standing outside the factory and wrote, ''Putting in the hours. Not just 70, more like 140! Only fun, no weekends!''