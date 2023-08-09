Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Slams Journalist For Leaking Confidential Pics Of Upcoming EV

Ola co-founder said that such behaviour is unacceptable.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday slammed an unnamed auto journalist and demanded an apology after confidential pictures of their new scooters were leaked before the official launch.

Ola Electric is set to launch an affordable electric scooter on August 15. A number of media outlets have already reported about it and the company has also hinted about it some days ago. Ola even organised a sneak peek of their new upcoming product for the media ahead of its official launch next week.

However, during the event, an unidentified journalist allegedly leaked some confidential images of the upcoming EV ahead of the company's official announcement. This outraged Mr Aggarwal who took to Twitter to express his frustration and disappointment.

"These images were part of an auto media event we held today and content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential. Auto media does their own credibility a massive disservice when they sneakily take photos at a confidential event. Breaks the trust the brand places in them," he said in a fiery tweet.

Further, the Ola co-founder said that such behaviour is unacceptable. "We work really hard to make great products and entertaining events for our customers and delight them. Such instances can't have any place in a mature ecosystem," he wrote.

Mr Aggarwal demanded an apology from the journalist and also warned that the company might not show their products to the media before the customers in future.

"Unless it is clear who did this and an apology (which is unlikely), we will not have auto journalists being showcased our products before launch going forward. They will be shown the products only after customers are shown products at launch events," he added.

Although Ola has not revealed any specific details about the rumoured upcoming S1X model, reports suggest that it is expected to be priced below Rs 1 lakh. The e-scooter will allegedly run for 100 km on a single charge. Ola currently offers S1 Pro, S1, and S1 Air electric scooters.

