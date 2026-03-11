Ola S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ Get Limited-Run Champions Edition; Check Prices

Ola Electric has introduced a special Champions Edition for its S1 Pro+ scooter and Roadster X+ motorcycle, honouring India's recent T20 World Cup victory. This limited-run variant features a unique blue-themed livery applied to the existing 4680 Bharat Cell-powered models, with no change in pricing. The company confirmed availability starting March 11 and continuing through the end of April 2026.

The S1 Pro+ Champions Edition builds on the top-range scooter variant equipped with a 5.2 kWh battery. It retains the claimed IDC range of up to 320 km, powered by a 13 kW motor that achieves 0-40 kmph in 2.1 seconds. Pricing for the S1 Pro+ begins at Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom), though final costs may vary based on configuration, location, and any applicable offers.

Similarly, the Roadster X+ Champions Edition uses the 9.1 kWh battery pack and maintains its performance specifications. This includes an IDC range of around 501 km, a top speed of 125 kmph, and an 11 kW motor enabling 0-40 kmph acceleration in 2.7 seconds. It starts at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom), keeping the upgrade accessible without additional expense.

Ola positions these editions as a cross-category tribute rather than a major technical refresh, targeting buyers who appreciate the cricket-themed design on high-end models already prominent in its lineup. The blue livery adds visual flair to the scooters and bikes without altering core fundamentals like battery tech or powertrain.

This move comes amid Ola's ongoing emphasis on its 4680 Bharat Cell platform, which underpins both vehicles. While the update remains modest in scope, it supports the brand's strategy to engage customers through timely, thematic enhancements.