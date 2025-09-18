Nvidia's Jensen Huang Gushes About Google Gemini's Nano Banana, Sundar Pichai Reacts

In a delightful crossover of tech titans, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang showered praise on Google's latest AI innovation, Gemini's Nano Banana image generator. Speaking at an event in London, the billionaire expressed his admiration for the image generator, which has already gained massive popularity on social media, captivating millions with its impressive capabilities. Mr Huang's enthusiastic review drew a warm response from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

During an event in London, Mr Huang said, "How could anyone not love Nano Banana? I mean, Nano Banana, how good is that? Tell me it's not true", Wired reported. He even shared a personal anecdote, recounting a conversation with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis: "I was just talking to Demis yesterday, and I said, 'How about that Nano Banana! How good is that?"

The buzz reached Google DeepMind's Nicole Brichtova, who shared a post on X about Jensen Huang's comment. She wrote, "Jensen Huang being a nano banana fan made my day." Mr Pichai quote-tweeted her with a simple reply: "Mine too"

See the tweet here:

Social media erupted with reactions, praising Nano Banana's cost efficiency compared to other image models. One user marvelled, "The most impressive aspect of Nano Banana is its exceptional cost efficiency... thank your engineers... the servers are still running smoothly."

Another commented, "Seeing Jensen Huang join the Nano Banana wave is just too good!" A third said, "Thank you for the nano banana. It is revolutionary."

Gemini's Nano Banana Image Generator:

Gemini's Nano Banana image generator is an advanced AI tool powered by Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image API. It allows users to create hyper-realistic visuals from text prompts or uploaded photos, achieving impressive results with perfect character consistency and scene preservation. Accessible via the Gemini app or AI Studio for free, it supports text-to-image, image-to-image editing, and multimodal inputs. Users can upload multiple photos to fuse ideas, apply artistic styles like cartoons or sci-fi, or generate custom miniatures with realistic details.