'Contribution Of Immigrants Phenomenal': Sundar Pichai On H-1B Visa Crackdown

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has praised the role of immigrants in shaping the United States' technology landscape, calling their contributions "phenomenal". He said that the government "understands it" and that there are still avenues to bring "talented individuals".

In an interview with the BBC, Pichai said, "If you look at the history of technology development, the contribution of immigrants to the sector has been nothing but phenomenal." He noted that while the H-1B visa system has its "shortcomings," the government is working to address them. "I think there's a framework by which we all can still bring talented individuals. I think they're making changes to address some of the shortcomings in the current programme," he added.

Pichai himself arrived in the US as an international student before moving to an H-1B visa, eventually rising to lead Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

His defence of immigration is consistent with his long-held views. In June 2020, following the Trump administration's move to suspend immigrant work visas, Pichai wrote on X, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation - we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."

The latest debate surrounding the H-1B system intensified after former President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications in September. The White House has since clarified that its goal is to curb abuses within the programme rather than eliminate it entirely.

However, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she plans to introduce legislation to "completely eliminate" the H-1B programme and end its pathway to permanent residency, effectively "forcing" immigrants to "return home" once their visas expire.

Her proposal includes a single exemption - a cap of 10,000 visas per year for medical professionals such as doctors and nurses.

If enacted, the bill would significantly affect Indian professionals, who account for more than 70% of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, largely due to a large pool of skilled professionals in STEM fields and strong economic opportunities in the US.

